Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on moderate to good demand and moderate offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.27 to $214.17/cwt.
- Select went up $1.28 to $212.75.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa-Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,417 head sold dressed at $198-199, with 713 sold live at 4124-126.10. In Nebraska, 1,340 head were sold live at $122-124.50 and 932 head were sold dressed at $198-199.
“Beef packer margins have bounced a little this week after falling into single digits last week,” Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging said.
The cattle market stayed inside of yesterday’s range all day, The Hightower Report said. They noted that the phase 1 deal with China did relax some restrictions on U.S. beef going to China, but there has been reports of Russia receiving that right to export to China as well.