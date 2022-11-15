Beef production “is not falling off as much as expected,” The Hightower Report said. “With the sharp break in beef prices, cash markets could ease.”
Weight data is still on the rise as well, adding to weaker markets. “Speculators hold a hefty net long position, which could spark increased selling if support levels are violated.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.65% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.75%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.56%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.16%.The latest data shows the UK jobs market “remains resilient,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, sectors are rallying following a shift in COVIOD strategy, as well as a meeting between Xi Jinping and U.S. President Biden at the G20 summit in Indonesia. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.64% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.03%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.72%, EUR/USD was up 0.98% and USD/JPY was down 0.75%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 70 cents (0.85%), and January gasoline is down 0.09%.