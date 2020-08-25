Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $2.21 higher to $229.68/cwt.
- Select was up $1.01 to $212.26.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 114 head sold live for $107, and no dressed sales. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 71 head sold live for $104-105, and 78 head sold dressed for $165-168.
Pasture ratings continued to slip lower this week. “A positive beef close today would be the 13th in a row,” Stewart-Peterson said. Some traders are concerned with recent weather impacting pasture conditions. Good to Excellent ratings for pasture conditions came in Monday at 24% vs 32% last week and 52% last year.”
“While beef prices have held up very well in the past few weeks, some traders remain concerned that supply of beef could surge higher over the near term if the weather does not cooperate,” the Hightower Report said. “…When pasture burns up, producers either move cattle into feedlots or move them to market and this could cause a short-term increase in beef supply.