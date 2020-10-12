 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 56 cents to $214.62/cwt.
  • Select rose 52 cents to $200.34.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,563 head sold live for $107, and 240 head sold dressed for $168-169.

“We are entering what would normally be a strong demand period when restauranteurs and caterers begin to make advance purchases for the holidays, but this year that kind of business is expected to be down sharply because of Covid19,” the Hightower Report said. "The average dressed steer weight reached its highest levels since 2015 last week, which is another concern.”

“A resumption of retail strength will be key going forward to maintain cash strength,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Retail values are dealing with large production as carcass weights are still running well over last year’s weight, adding additional beef production to the cooler. The feeder market added selling pressure as contracts struggled early, but rallied to finish mixed Monday.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

