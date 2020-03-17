Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on good demand and heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $15.57 to $239.93/cwt.
- Select was $12.61 higher to $229.32.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,184 head sold live for $105-110, and 3,509 head sold dressed for $168-175. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 537 head sold live for $109-110, and 920 head sold dressed for $169-175.
Grocery stores buying large amounts of beef helped support beef values and cattle markets. “Grocery stores are likely buying as much beef as they can get their hands on in case packers get shut down,” Stewart-Peterson said. “In the meantime, there is no guarantee that any packers will be shut down, and as long as they stay open, they will make solid profits.”
Feeder cattle were also surging Tuesday as the cattle market volatility continued.
“Live cattle are limit up on Turnaround Tuesday,” Barchart.com said. “Feeder cattle futures are also locked in expanded limit gains for midday. The volatility continues!”