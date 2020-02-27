Boxed beef cutout values lower on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate to heavy offerings.
- Choice down 80 cents to $205.54/cwt.
- Select up $1.09 to $199.69/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported live FOB sales of 1,358 head at $112.52. Dressed sales of 1,199 head at $183.75 were reported. In Iowa, live FOB sales of 972 head were reported at $113.81. Dressed sales of 5,099 head were reported at $182.41.
April live cattle closed down $1.87 to $110.47. April feeder cattle were down $1.90 to close at $134.07. A recovery by the stock market into mid-session helped cattle prices recover some, says the Hightower Report. Boxed beef prices were down 50 cents at mid-session, while weekly export sales were the lowest since Jan. 2.
Concerns over the coronavirus and the impact it will have on travel and restaurant demand is cutting into the beef market, says Stewart-Peterson. Those reports would suggest a future drop in beef demand, they said.