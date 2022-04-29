Feeder cattle futures may be looking to carve out a near-term low. Buying support stepped into the market after Wednesday’s strong sell off, possibly signaling some value buying in the market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Short-term technical action in cattle remains bearish, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.86% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.76%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.72% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.13%. Europe’s major stock indices rose on the last trading day of April, with both Germany’s DAX and the pan-European Stoxx 600 up 0.8%, with tech shares up 2% to lead gains, following upbeat earnings from US peers. Investors eyed a large batch of economic and earnings releases, namely from Italian oil & gas ENI and AstraZeneca. The Anglo-Swiss drugmaker’s Q1 sales were a beat, as new therapies for kidney disease and rare conditions offset expected lower COVID-19 vaccine sales. On the data front, the French economy stalled in the first quarter, missing market expectations of a 0.3% expansion, and Spain’s GDP rose less than expected. The Shanghai Composite jumped 2.4% to close at 3,047 while the Shenzhen Component rallied 3.7% to 11,021 on Friday, wiping out losses from earlier in the week, as markets gained momentum after a series of support pledges from Chinese authorities this week. China will strive to achieve economic targets and will keep stable operations of capital markets, state media reported Friday citing a Politburo meeting. The meeting also said China would roll out measures to support the healthy development of the platform economy. Moreover, President Xi Jinping called for an “all-out” campaign to build infrastructure, aimed at boosting growth in China’s Covid-battered economy.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.72%, EUR/USD was up 0.73% and USD/JPY was down 0.63%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.21%, and June gasoline is up 0.50%.