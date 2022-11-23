December cattle does not seem to have the demand fundamentals to resume its uptrend but the technical action is bullish, The Hightower Report said today.
USDA Cold Storage data confirmed 509.95m lbs. of beef was in the cooler as of the last Saturday in October. That was a 3% drop from September stocks and a new low for the year. Compared to October 2021, stocks were still up 36.2m lbs, but the year over year difference was 86.5m lbs. last month, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.12%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.02% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.30%. Stock markets in Europe traded close to flat but in Great Britain, London equities rose for a second day with the blue-chip FTSE 100 climbing toward the 7,500 mark, its highest in three months, driven by gains among heavyweight materials and energy stocks, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are still up with nearly all sectors finishing in positive territory in Japan, Still, investors remain cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting minutes that could offer clues on the trajectory of US rate hikes, while monitoring the COVID-19 situation in China, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.26% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.71%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.18%, EUR/USD was up 0.15% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices fell this morning by $2.19 (2.71%), and January gasoline dropped by 2.71%.