Strength in the beef market and strong consumer demand signals would suggest that the market should find support soon. “However, traders are nervous that surging feed grain prices could spark an increase in non-fed cattle slaughter,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Prices stayed under pressure on Friday with additional long liquidation and profit taking. However, Total Farm Marketing said this morning, it views “the cattle market as a value opportunity given the strength in retail carcasses.” Retail beef carcasses trended higher last week.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.25%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.28%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.15% and London’s FTSE 100 unchanged. Stock markets in Europe show a little movement upward in some countries, while in London, the FTSE 100 was little-changed at a 14-month high of 7,020 today, due to the prospect of a strong economic recovery in the UK helped by its rapid vaccine rollout and government policy support, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trading was up slightly in China and flat in Japan with traders remaining cautious amid an increasing novel coronavirus caseload, TradingEconomics.com said this morning. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.49% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.017%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.47%, EUR/USD was up 0.43% and USD/JPY was down 0.56%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning 0.25%, and June gasoline is down 0.18%.