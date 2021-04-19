 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Strength in the beef market and strong consumer demand signals would suggest that the market should find support soon. “However, traders are nervous that surging feed grain prices could spark an increase in non-fed cattle slaughter,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

Prices stayed under pressure on Friday with additional long liquidation and profit taking. However, Total Farm Marketing said this morning, it views “the cattle market as a value opportunity given the strength in retail carcasses.” Retail beef carcasses trended higher last week.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.25%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.28%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.15% and London’s FTSE 100 unchanged. Stock markets in Europe show a little movement upward in some countries, while in London, the FTSE 100 was little-changed at a 14-month high of 7,020 today, due to the prospect of a strong economic recovery in the UK helped by its rapid vaccine rollout and government policy support, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trading was up slightly in China and flat in Japan with traders remaining cautious amid an increasing novel coronavirus caseload, TradingEconomics.com said this morning. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.49% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.017%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.47%, EUR/USD was up 0.43% and USD/JPY was down 0.56%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning 0.25%, and June gasoline is down 0.18%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“Prices are again looking to challenge recent contract highs from Feb in April futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Deferred contracts finish…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeders saw strong selling pressure with triple digit losses sending May feeders back under $150 yesterday. “This is a concern and opens the d…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“The cattle market is suffering from over-bought conditions, and has quickly worked off that status,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Support here…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News