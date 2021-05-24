Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $2.66 higher to $327.83/cwt.
- Select rose $1.08 to $303.39.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 40 head sold live for $120, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 455 head sold live for $119-120, and 210 head sold dressed for $189-190.
“The surge higher in beef prices over the last few weeks opens the door for a steady/higher tone to the cash market this week,” the Hightower Report said. “As a result, the discount of June to the cash market might provide some underlying support. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $326.70, up $1.53 on the day.”
“Total cattle on feed was slightly above expectations, and that brought some light selling pressure into the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Additionally, the report confirmed a still heavy supply of cattle available, keeping the pressure on the front end of the bear-spread market.”