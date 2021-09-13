Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.29 to $325.93/cwt.
- Select went down $1.21 to $292.16.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota, USDA said.
With the packing plant shut down, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said historically this could be a buying opportunity as the market is already oversold. He said this might be a good time to consider a long position in the market.
Cattle markets are showing oversold levels “and the market acts like a spike low may be in place,” The Hightower Report said. “Long liquidation selling emerged to drive the market sharply lower.”