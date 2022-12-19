 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle are set to follow gains last week, after Feb. cattle closed 92 cents higher on Friday for a weekly net gain of 22 cents, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

With a bullish supply outlook, February cattle closed higher on the session Friday with a quiet inside trading session. “The market seems to have the supply fundamentals to trend higher, but the short-term demand fundamental news is helping to limit the buying support, The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.32%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.53%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.55%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.54%. Stock markets in Europe are tracking higher today, attempting to rebound from a nearly 4% slump in the previous two weeks, as investors digest signs from major central banks around the world that tightening will continue despite a weak economic outlook, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are in the red today with the Shanghai Composite hitting its lowest levels in almost three weeks as fears of a global recession and rising domestic COVID-19 cases outweighed fresh pledges from Chinese authorities to support the economy,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.92% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.98%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.05%, EUR/USD was up 0.15% and USD/JPY was down 0.17%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 64 cents (0.86%), and October gasoline is up 1.08%.

