The Cattle on Feed report Friday was bearish against trade expectations, especially for deferred contracts. Cattle weights are still heavy, which means beef production is not likely to back off soon. On feed supply, 101.5 percent of last year which is higher than estimates, according to The Hightower Report.
The cold storage report will be released this afternoon and we expect to see 452.708 million pounds of beef in frozen storage at the end of July. That would be 25 million lbs. under the end of June, said Allendale.
Outside markets
Stocks: October E-mini S&Ps were up 0.91% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.55%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.28%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 2.59% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.89%. European stocks traded higher on Monday, with the DAX 30 rising more than 2% to a four-week high of 13,100 as optimism over a potential coronavirus treatment offset concerns about a spike in cases across the region. Over the weekend US President Trump allowed a wider use of blood-plasma from recovered patients and is considering fast tracking an experimental vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for use stateside ahead of presidential elections. Meanwhile, cases in Europe continue to rise. The Shanghai Composite moved 4.95 points or 0.15% higher to 3385.64 on Monday as investors cheered Beijing’s reforms of the tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext. The board loosened trading restrictions, while introducing a streamlined system for initial public offerings that will help make the process less bureaucratic.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.39%, EUR/USD was up 0.44% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.02%) and September gasoline is up 1.90%.