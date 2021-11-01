The slaughter volume this past week increased to 668,000 head - 20,000 head more than last year and 7,000 above the previous week, according to The Cattle Report. Holding, sustaining, or improving that level will be key to the market for the remainder of the year. Holiday demand for beef is beginning and beef producers want a piece of the pie.
Cattle futures faced strong selling pressure to end the week, influenced by the expiration of the October live contract and long liquidation, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketiung. The lack of follow-through strength to end the week is concerning, as prices dropped off the previous day’s highs.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.47% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.80%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.84%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.41. European stocks started November on a positive note, as investors gear up for another week of corporate earnings, as well as key central bank meetings in the UK, US and Australia. On the corporate front, Ryanair reported the first quarterly profit since 2019, but confirmed a loss forecast for the entire year. Barclays stocks were down more than 1% after the bank said that CEO Jes Staley is to stand down following British regulators' investigations into his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. At the same time, traders digested fresh economic data. German retail sales fell by 2.5% in September, missing market expectations of a 0.6% rise, while China's PMI surveys painted a mixed picture of the country's manufacturing activity. The official manufacturing PMI for October came in at 49.2 over the weekend, pointing to a second straight month of contraction, while the Caixin PMI suggested there was a rebound in output. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.08% to close at 3,544 while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.17% to 14,477 on Monday, as Chinese factory activity data came in mixed, with the official NBS figures showing contraction in manufacturing activity for October, while the private Caixin data pointed to expansion. Official services activity data for October meanwhile indicated easing growth, as COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on domestic consumption, tourism and the broader services sector.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.31%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.55%, and December gasoline is up 1.17%.