Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 39 cents to $340.55/cwt.
- Select rose $1.28 to $313.16.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,012 head sold live for $120, and 162 head sold dressed for $191. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,480 head sold live for $118-121, and 1,994 head sold dressed for $189-193.
“June cattle is still trading discount to the cash market which has traded near the 119.50-120.00 level this week,” the Hightower Report said. “The USDA estimated cattle slaughter came in at 120,000 head from 105,000 head yesterday and compared with 94,000 head on Tuesday. Slaughter last week was 121,000 head.”
“Supplies might be tighter as slaughter levels need time to return to normal,” Total Farm Marketing said. “June futures still remains discount to cash. Light cash trade seen at 120 in the South. Cattle slaughter projected at 119,000. Feeder Cattle Cash Index for June 1: up 0.04 at 136.50.”