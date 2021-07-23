Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 49 cents to $266.63/cwt.
- Select went up 17 cents to $249.94.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 39 head sold dressed at $193, with 301 head sold live at $124-124.50. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
The cattle market is seeing talk of a “slight overbought conditions” after the jump in prices this week, The Hightower Report said. “Plus, some fears that we could see increased COVID cases early next week may trigger a selloff in economic sensitive markets.”
Cash activity this week was “not good,” Total Farm Marketing said. The market traded nearly $1-3 lower than last week’s marks.