Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 2.02 to $272.57/cwt.
  • Select up 1.07 to $243.73/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 284 head sold dressed at $229.00-231.00.

Demand has moderated for calves as hot dry weather is limiting outlets as the dog-days of summer are upon the heartland of the country in the next couple of weeks, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

The market is still trying to absorb the potential for extended and extreme heat in the Central and Southern Plains, according to The Hightower Report. Some liquidation of non-fed cattle is still possible and lower weights will lower production.

