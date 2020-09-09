Stocker and feeder prices are adjusting to the larger supplies currently moving into mostly full feed yards, according to The Cattle Report. Prices are lower across all regions and classes of cattle.
Cash cattle averaged $103.12 last week according to the All Grades section on the well-known 5 Area report. The previous week averaged $105.09. This was the lowest cattle trade in four weeks. On the positive side, this would suggest we didn’t move as many of those $102’s last week as we expected, according to Allendale.
Outside markets
Stocks: October E-mini S&Ps were up 0.80% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.86%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.68%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 1.15% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.97%. European shares traded in the green on Wednesday, after a more than 1% tumble in the previous session, with the DAX 30 rising around 1% as investors try to shrug off the US-led tech rout that pressured global financial markets. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca paused its trials after a person participating in one of the studies got sick, which could be a potential reaction to the vaccine. Traders now await the ECB monetary policy decision later this week looking for further clues on when more stimulus will be added. The Shanghai Composite lost 61.79 points or 1.86% to 3254.63 on Wednesday following a gain of 0.72% in the previous session, tracking an extended selloff in U.S. heavyweight technology companies. Sentiment was also hit by a pause in the trial of a highly-anticipated novel coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca along with researchers from the University of Oxford.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.06% and USD/JPY was up 0.16%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.01%, and October gasoline is up 1.34%.