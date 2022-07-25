Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 99 cents to $268.11/cwt.
- Select was $2.50 higher to $245.00.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 35 head sold live for $142, and 39 head sold dressed for $227.
“If the packers continue to move cattle as quickly as they have been, the placements will soon be worked through, and lower supplies are still expected through the rest of this year and into next,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Beef inventory for June showed a decline of 9.9 mln pounds from the previous month, showing the strength of beef demand.”
“The week’s FI cattle slaughter was estimated at 665,000 head through Saturday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is down from 674,000 head during last week, but is 10,000 head above the same week last year. YTD slaughter is running 1.1% ahead of last year’s pace with 18.808 mln head.”