The higher beef prices, reduced slaughter and the light volume of trade in cash cattle reflects the shutdown of some processing plants due to workers testing positive for COVID-19.
“If the virus spread comes under control, it may be difficult for the market to hold onto the huge discount in the cash market,” the Hightower Report said.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association commissioned a study on cattle industry losses due to COVID-19, which estimated those losses will hit $13.6 billion, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
With a large discount of June cattle to the cash market, the market seems to be in a position to trade higher, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.51% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.12%, France’s CAC 40 was up 067%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.85% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly up today, but the euro weakened below $1.09, as investors turned to safe havens such as the U.S. dollar amid concerns about a global economic recession,TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was mixed with both the Chinese yuan and the Japanese yen currency going down with talk of a global recession, TradingEconomics said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.33%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.32%, EUR/USD was down 0.20% and USD/JPY was up 0.14%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are 1.16%, and June gasoline is up 3.34%.