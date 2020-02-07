Hightower says cash live cattle are leaning nearly $1 to $2 softer this week. No trades were reported yesterday in Iowa and Nebraska, with Wednesday prices in the $119 to $121 range. Average dressed steer weights came in at 901 pounds, down from 907 the previous week but up from 888 pounds a year ago.
Beef trends this week “have not done any favors for the cast markets,” says Total Farm Marketing. “Without cash strength, we do not feel there are enough supportive fundamentals to attract fund buying,” they said.
Outside Markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.30% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.26%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.29%, Germany’s DAX Index decreased by 0.46% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25%. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.30% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.19%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.14%, EUR/USD was down 0.28% and USD/JPY was up 0.17%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.14 (1.20%), and March gasoline is up 1.24%.