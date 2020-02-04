Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady to weak on light to moderate demand and moderate offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 63 cents to $210.93/cwt.
- Select was up 9 cents to $207.51.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no live sales and 114 head sold dressed for $192-193.
“Reports of sloppy conditions in feedlots lately should keep weight gain difficult,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Live cattle markets gapped up this morning but traded lower after failed tests of nearby resistance. The April live cattle contract reached as high as 121.80 but sold off into the late morning to close with moderate losses.”
Some of the market’s technical information hinted at higher prices.
“The daily stochastics have crossed over up which is a bullish indication,” The Hightower Report said. “Rising from oversold levels, daily momentum studies would support higher prices, especially on a close above resistance.”