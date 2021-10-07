 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

The cash market trade “started to develop,” Total Farm Marketing said. Deals are coming in steady to $1 higher in some areas, they noted, while the Choice/Select spread is staying wide at $23.71.

Technical action in cattle markets remains positive, The Hightower Report said as the market is still near the week’s high. “Brazil beef shipments to China reached a record high in September, but an export ban prompted by the discovery of two mad cow disease cases may soon curb trade.”

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.79% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.66%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.43%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.31% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.08%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.90% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.54%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.40%, EUR/USD was down 0.52% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 18 cents (0.21%), and October gasoline is down 0.27%.

