Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 1.22 to $265.05/cwt.
  • Select down 4.67 to $233.90/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.

Traders remain concerned with consumer demand in the U.S., the sluggish outlook for exports and the potential for increasing imports, according to The Hightower Report.

This week look for light movement on beef sales. There may be some daily movement to fill in a few orders but unless something happens that is not known, beef sales will be slow. Futures trading will also be slow this week with traders waiting for the Cattle on Feed Report on Friday., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

