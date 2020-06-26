August fats remained lower, while the other front months finished in the black. USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed beef bookings up 21% week to week and up 61% year-to-year, according to Brugler Marketing.
The sharp drop in beef prices could keep the cash trend down for now, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.04% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.52%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.87% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.42%. European stock markets extended gains for a second consecutive session on Friday, as investors focused on prospects of a global economic recovery and digested latest monetary stimulus. On Thursday, the ECB launched a new facility that will provide euro liquidity to a broad set of central banks outside the euro area until June 2021, while US regulators eased restrictions on large banks' investments, allowing them to invest in riskier assets and to avoid building up cash safeguards against certain derivatives trades. However, concerns about the negative impact of a second wave of coronavirus infections persisted after the governor of Texas paused the state's reopening following a spike in the number of cases in the U.S.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.25%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3 cents (0.06%), and June gasoline is up 1.01%.