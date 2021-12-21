Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 99 cents to $261.39.
- Select down 75 cents to $249.92.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 26 head sold dressed at $215. and 1,319 sold live at $135.
Cattle markets closed moderately higher today, as the oversold condition of the market is helping buyers come back into the market. “Traders are positioning ahead of the cattle on feed report on Thursday,” The Hightower Report said.
Cash trade is expected to be lower this week, Total Farm Marketing said. “Higher outside markets should reduce pressure on cattle today.”