 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 99 cents to $261.39.
  • Select down 75 cents to $249.92.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 26 head sold dressed at $215. and 1,319 sold live at $135.

Cattle markets closed moderately higher today, as the oversold condition of the market is helping buyers come back into the market. “Traders are positioning ahead of the cattle on feed report on Thursday,” The Hightower Report said.

Cash trade is expected to be lower this week, Total Farm Marketing said. “Higher outside markets should reduce pressure on cattle today.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

As holiday-type trade stays in a lower volume, weakness in the beef market and lower cash cattle prices are sparking long liquidation, The Hig…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

After posting a bullish reversal on the charts to start the week, the cattle market was looking for some follow through to the upside, but ins…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were unchanged on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called mixed to higher after posting moderate to strong gains on Thursday as cash trade underpins the market, said Matthew …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Live cattle pushed higher off early session lows, led by a strong retail market, as prices finished slightly higher on Thursday, said Matthew …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Retailers and exporters will be looking past year end for beef supplies for the new year, according to The Cattle Report. Two weeks of abbrevi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

After the “aggressive” selloff in the stock market over the past three days, a bounceback may spell good news for cattle markets, The Hightowe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News