“Cattle futures are called steady to lower following strong selling pressure on Thursday, influenced by the expiration of the October Feeder and Live contracts,” Stewart Peterson of Total Farm Marketing said today.
The short-term trend remains up but the market may have moved “a little too far, too fast” with futures at a big premium to the cash market, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.443%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.29%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.85% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.36%. European equity markets extended losses today, “led by falls in tech shares due to weak quarterly reports from Amazon and Apple overnight.” At the same time, investors digested a batch of European corporate earnings and economic releases including the Euro Area GDP and inflation numbers, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Mainland Chinese stocks closed higher, after technology firms in the semiconductor and electrification industries “lifted the market”, while property stocks dragged amid concerns over a real estate tax scheme and credit rating downgrades, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 1.25% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.82%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.27%, EUR/USD was down 0.31% and USD/JPY was up 0.30%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 21 cents (0.25%), and December gasoline is down 0.20%.