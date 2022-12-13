Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $2.07 to $254.95/cwt.
- Select down 22 cents to $225.46/cwt.
There were no negotiated cash sales in Nebraska. In Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 11 sold live at $156.
“Heavy snow and strong winds are hitting the northern Plains and some blizzard-like conditions are expected in Nebraska,” The Hightower Report said.
“Packers do not have much purchased ahead for this week and may need to be more aggressive,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Alternatively, packers may reduce slaughter pace in an effort to improve margins.”