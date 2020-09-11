Choice box prices moved lower to close the week. A weakness in demand after Labor Day may be short lived as numbers tighten into October, according to The Cattle Report.
Wholesale boxed beef prices were lower for the sixth straight report, tightening the Choice/Select spread to $13.51, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.51% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.12%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.04%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.12% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.24%. Stock markets across Europe bounced between small gains and losses on Friday, as investors watch tech shares and monitor tense Brexit negotiations. The Shanghai Composite added 25.52 points or 0.79% to 3260.35 on Friday, closing 2.88% lower for the week after Beijing and New Delhi agreed to quickly disengage from a standoff that has seen gunfire at the Himalayan disputed border and accusations of kidnapping.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.28% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.91%, and June gasoline is down 1.11%.