Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.27 to $201.74/cwt.
- Select went up $1.28 to $191.28.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 57 head sold dressed at $157, with no live sales. There were no reported sales in Iowa/Minnesota.
The Hightower Report said demand is staying sluggish as the U.S. “continues to have trouble opening restaurants.” They noted it could slow movement through the beef pipeline and “trigger further weakness in the beef market.”
Like the hog market, Jerry Welch said to trade cattle from the short side and to sell rallies. He noted that front month summer contracts “are far over cash, and beef demand is less than impressive.”