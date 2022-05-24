Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 63 cents to $263.65.
- Select was up $1.12 to $245.35.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 1,517 head sold live at $140-144 with no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 692 head were sold live at $140-142 with 1,544 sold dressed at $225-227.
Cash cattle markets are averaging $2 lower than last week, Total Farm Marketing said. “Major packers are bidding $135 in Kansas, with the expectation that cash will come down further in the following weeks.”
"Since there is an abundant number of reasons for demand to slow, I'm trying to think of something to spur greater consumer demand," Christoper Swift of Swift Trading said. "The only thing I can come up with would be some form of action taken against the energy markets that would cause them to deflate in price, producing more discretionary dollars to potentially spend on beef. Other than this, I anticipate this to be a long summer of sideways cattle trading and lower beef trading."