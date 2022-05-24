 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 63 cents to $263.65.
  • Select was up $1.12 to $245.35.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 1,517 head sold live at $140-144 with no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 692 head were sold live at $140-142 with 1,544 sold dressed at $225-227.

Cash cattle markets are averaging $2 lower than last week, Total Farm Marketing said. “Major packers are bidding $135 in Kansas, with the expectation that cash will come down further in the following weeks.”

"Since there is an abundant number of reasons for demand to slow, I'm trying to think of something to spur greater consumer demand," Christoper Swift of Swift Trading said. "The only thing I can come up with would be some form of action taken against the energy markets that would cause them to deflate in price, producing more discretionary dollars to potentially spend on beef.  Other than this, I anticipate this to be a long summer of sideways cattle trading and lower beef trading."

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The higher-than-expected total cattle and slightly heavier placement number still shows plenty of cattle available and that could weigh on pri…

Cattle

Live cattle futures finished with moderate losses as a softer cash tone to start the week weighed on futures prices, said Matthew Strelow of T…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.Choice was down 1 cent to $260.47.Select was down $2.17…

Cattle

A low range close in cattle (June’s contract had its lowest daily close since October), showed price action staying weak, Total Farm Marketing…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Tighter “month over month stockpiles” from the Cold storage report is most likely a reflection of good overall demand, Total Farm Marketing sa…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Live cattle continues to be the revolving door of disappointment,” said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. “We’ve got the cash market still l…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.Choice was up $1.36 to $260.31.Select was up $1.77 to …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News