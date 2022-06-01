 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle futures are called mixed to lower following a difficult start to the holiday-shortened week of trading, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Selling pressure is pushing prices to new nearby lows amid concerns regarding demand and the tighter consumer dollar.

August cattle traded from sharply higher to moderately lower on the day Tuesday, according to The Hightower Report. The market failed to hold minor support.

Fears of weakening consumer demand for higher priced beef plus active cow slaughter are seen as bearish forces, according to The Hightower Report.

Outside markets

Stocks: July E-mini S&Ps were down 0.01% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.01%, Germany’s DAX Index frose by 0.27% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.27%. European shares cut most of the early gains to trade around the flatline on Wednesday, after ending May with losses, as traders continue to assess the impact of rising prices and the need of more aggressive central bank monetary policy tightening. On the data front, manufacturing PMIs for Europe painted a mixed picture, with factory growth accelerating in Germany and Spain, but slowing in France, Italy and the Euro Area. At the same time, retail sales in Germany sank 5.4% in April, as a rise in food prices weighed on consumer spending. The Shanghai Composite shed 0.013% to 3,182 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.21% to 11,551 in a lackluster session on Wednesday, as investors watched for market reaction after Shanghai lifted a two-month lockdown, while assessing China’s latest stimulus measures to help stabilize the economy. Investors also digested data which showed factory activity in China contracted at a softer rate in May from a month ago, as manufacturers reported improving demand conditions.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22%, EUR/USD was down 0.13% and USD/JPY was down 0.60%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.16%, and July gasoline is up 2.95%.

