Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $6.77 to $233.72/cwt.
- Select went up $1.61 to $213.96.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 38 head sold dressed at $170, with 995 sold live at $109. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Live cattle futures were higher today and feeders were trading higher early in the day, according to Brugler Marketing.
Traders see the vaccine news as a longer-term positive force for beef demand, but there are still concerns that the short-term demand might be limited, according to The Hightower Report.