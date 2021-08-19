Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.55 to $341.63/cwt.
- Select rose $6.61 to $316.41.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,740 head sold live for $126-127, and 1,098 head sold dressed for $198-201.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 884 head sold live for $126-129.50.
“Export sales of 11,100 MT, down 18% from last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Higher cash trade developing $2 higher. Boxed beef prices jumped with Choice up $2.02 and Select up $3.30. Cattle slaughter projected at 120,000. Feeder cattle cash index for Aug. 17 down 65 cents at $154.91.”
“Weekly Export Sales data showed beef bookings were 11,108 MT, which were 18.5% weaker from week to week, and 4.3% lower than the same week last year,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Both Japan and South Korea bought 2,800 MT during the week as the top buyers. South Korea and Japan were also the top destinations for the 19,662 MT shipped during the week.”