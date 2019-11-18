Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $1.68 to $239.12/cwt.
- Select went up $1.26 cents to $215.59.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 17 head sold dressed at $181, with 144 head sold live at $114-116 sales. In Nebraska, there were no reported sales.
The cattle markets are trading lower today, but export news is giving the market a decent boost of support, The Hightower Report said. “The market remains technically overbought but the surge to all-time highs for the stock market has added to the positive demand tone for the market,” they said.
Ranges have been tight for the cattle market as the traders on the long side of the market “are just not ready to liquidate,” Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “A lot of demand in the beef may be due to the trouble in the pork market,” she said.