Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on light demand and moderate offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $2.29 to $232.57/cwt.
- Select went down $2.54 to $211.32.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 40 head sold dressed at $184, with 967 sold live at $115-117. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,499 head were sold live at $112-119, and 662 head were sold dressed at $182-185.
With Cattle on Feed releasing after the close of trading today, the futures "rolled over" as funds squared up their positions, Blue Line Futures said. "Cash is steady this week and remains at a decent discount to the deferred contracts," they said. "We have also posted a double top and are nearing a short term bearish seasonal pattern."
The action in cattle was lower today as weights continue to increase, adding to the short-term tonnage, The Hightower Report said. "Plus, the overbought conditions of the market has helped to trigger some long liquidation selling," combined with a weaker beef market in recent days has helped pressure the market.