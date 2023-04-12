Cattle remains in a steep uptrend and this has left the market in an extreme overbought set-up. “June cattle closed higher on the session yesterday and posted new contract highs for the third session in a row, The Hightower Report said today.
Live cattle futures closed the WASDE report day with 25 to 92 cent gains led by the April contract taking markets to new highs, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.99%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.17% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.96%. Stock markets across Europe are trading slightly higher today, hovering around their highest level in a month, as investors remain cautious ahead of the key US inflation report for March that could influence the path the Federal Reserve will take to tackle inflation, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index rose for the fourth straight session, “though market caution capped gains ahead of a highly anticipated US inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision in May,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index were up 0.41% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.57%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.47%, EUR/USD was up 0.66% and USD/JPY was down 0.61%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 70 cents (0.86%), and October gasoline is down 0.86%.