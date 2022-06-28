Expectations for cash trade are staying steady with last week, Total Farm Marketing said. “The Cattle on Feed report continues to reflect a large supply of cattle available, as the total on feed in June was a record for the month,” they said. “Supplies are expected to tighten in the loner-term, which allowed the deferred contract to trade over the front in contracts in a bear spread market on Monday.”
Cattle prices are hitting their lowest points in two weeks, but found support off those lows yesterday, The Hightower Report said. With higher beef prices “and a somewhat improved risk tone” the market could find support again today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.45% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.45%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.12%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.76% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.99%. Oil prices are moving higher, as metal and mining stocks continue to rise, Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, COVID-19 restrictions are easing, with the quarantine period cutting down by half, to seven days, for visitors. The People’s Bank of China is also saying they will support economic recovery, which has raised sentiment in the region. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.89% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.66%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.41%, EUR/USD was down 0.42% and USD/JPY was up 0.53%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.44 (1.31%), and August gasoline is down 0.39%.