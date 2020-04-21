- Choice was up $11.47 to $259.85/cwt.
- Select was $10.83 higher to $248.82.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported live FOB sales of 3,512 at $95.91, with dressed delivered sales of 2,489 at $150. In Iowa, live sales of 906 were reported at $94.60, with dressed sales of 1,308 at $149.84.
“We just have a lot of disruption” in the livestock markets, said Scott Shellady of the CME Group. “COVID-19 has been a shock to the system.”
June live cattle futures dropped in the morning and then recovered a bit, but were still down, according to The Hightower Report.