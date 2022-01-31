Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were slightly lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 2 cents to $290.40/cwt.
- Select down 14 cents to $283.27/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 35 head sold dressed at $218 with no live sales. There were no reported sales in Iowa/Minnesota.
Cattle markets are expected to be steady this week, as feedlots want to move cattle due to the high feed prices, Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers may need to bid up to take advantage of strong profit margins,” they said.
Today’s gains indicate a follow-through and a possible retest above recent contract highs, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. Feeder cattle also saw strength today as weakness in the corn market supported the livestock contracts.