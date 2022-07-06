Money flowed into the cattle market to end last week which made the August contract “look like a value compared to the cash market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The heavy supply of front-end cattle turns out to be a limiting factor.”
They noted the cash market is expected to show the next price direction for the market as we hit a slower demand window. “The big picture continues to suggest the live cattle market could have problematic demand due to continued inflation and higher interest rates.”
Outside markets
Stocks: August E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.85%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.78%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.60% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.62%.Economic fears are driven by aggressive interest rate hikes globally, Tradingeconomics.com said. These are sparking fears of a possible recession. “Market volatility is set to continue as investors react to political turmoil in the UK,” they said, after two high-ranking officials resigned. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.43% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.20%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.42%, EUR/USD was down 0.71% and USD/JPY was down 0.53%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 89 cents (0.83%), and August gasoline is down 0.40%.