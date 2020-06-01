Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $22.19 to $341.15/cwt.
- Select fell $23.24 to $316.83.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,196 head sold live for $118, and 3,014 head sold dressed for $178-187. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 200 head sold live for $114, and 1,764 head sold dressed for $180-187.
“Packer margins are tightening very quickly, and though they are killing more and more cattle every week, cash bids may begin to move lower,” Stewart-Peterson said. “In addition, extremely high beef prices have curtailed retail demand, and heavy cattle have likely added to beef supplies.”
“The huge discount of June to the cash market may be helping to provide some underlined support,” the Hightower Report said. “In addition there is talk of improving demand as restaurants reopen. Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $350.31, down $13.03 on the day."