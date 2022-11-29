Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 21 cents to $254.74/cwt.
- Select down 2.71 to $225.82/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 39 head sold dressed at $243.00.
The market seems to have the supply outlook to turn higher and traders were impressed to see the strong gains in the cash market last week, according to the Hightower Report.
Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker in the AM report with a $1.18 drop in Choice and a $1.99 weaker Select quote. USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 128k head, matching last week., according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.