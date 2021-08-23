 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $2.97 to $348.03/cwt.
  • Select rose 87 cents to $319.40.

In negotiated cash sales, the USDA reported 1,545 head sold live for $129.75, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 470 head sold dressed for $200.

“The strong cattle market and quiet grains supported the prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The technical picture closed very strong as prices broke out of the consolidation patterns they were holding. The key now will be follow-through, but at this point, the technical and fundamental picture is still supporting the cattle market.”

“Packer profit margins are at extremely high levels historically as the beef market remains at a record high for this time of the year,” the Hightower Report said. “This should support higher cash cattle trade again this week. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $348.16, up $3.10 on the day.”

