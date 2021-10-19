Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose 79 cents to $280.88/cwt.
- Select rose 1.72 to $261.53/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 350 head sold live at $125 and 38 head sold dressed at $196. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,142 head sold live at 123.49 and 1,029 head sold dressed at $192-196.
Corn prices have been firming and cattle buyers are pulling back on what they are willing to pay for feeder cattle as trucking is expensive and difficult to come by in some areas, according to Ben DiConstanzo of Walsh Trading.
The market looks vulnerable to a pullback considering the overbought technical condition and the stiff premium of the futures to the cash, according to The Hightower Report.