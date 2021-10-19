 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice rose 79 cents to $280.88/cwt.
  • Select rose 1.72 to $261.53/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 350 head sold live at $125 and 38 head sold dressed at $196. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,142 head sold live at 123.49 and 1,029 head sold dressed at $192-196.

Corn prices have been firming and cattle buyers are pulling back on what they are willing to pay for feeder cattle as trucking is expensive and difficult to come by in some areas, according to Ben DiConstanzo of Walsh Trading.

The market looks vulnerable to a pullback considering the overbought technical condition and the stiff premium of the futures to the cash, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as December live cattle re-challenge the $130 price level after finishing last week at the top of t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Cattle futures calls are mixed today after prices consolidated on Monday for the second trading day, holding near the top of last week’s tradi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Demand concerns after the strong rally Friday emerged as the market experienced lower than expected beef production last week.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Live cattle futures were back up by 97 cents to $1.30 on Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The CME showed no delivery activity…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cash market trade “started to develop,” Total Farm Marketing said. Deals are coming in steady to $1 higher in some areas, they noted, whil…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News