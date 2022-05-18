Live cattle futures finished with moderate losses as a softer cash tone to start the week weighed on futures prices, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Cash started seeing some action on Tuesday afternoon, and southern deals were being established at $138, down $2 from last week’s levels. Northern dressed trade was at $226-$227, $2-3 lower than last week.
June cattle closed lower on the session Tuesday as the early rally failed to find new buying interest, according to The Hightower Report. The market for higher priced beef could turn sluggish.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.77% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.32%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.30, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.25% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.23%. European equity markets fluctuated between small gains and losses on Wednesday, as investors remain cautious following Finland and Sweden's formal application to join NATO while oversees Fed Chair Powell recommitted to bringing down inflation at all costs. Also worrisome, the latest data showed the UK annual inflation rate hit 9%, the highest since 1982 due to April’s big rise in energy bills, still below market forecasts of 9.1%. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.25% to close at 3,086 while the Shenzhen Component shed 0.2% to 11,208 on Wednesday, giving back some gains from the previous session, amid a lack of fresh catalysts to push mainland stocks higher. After steadily declining since the start of this year, Chinese stocks have been rising since late April amid hopes for stronger policy support and an end to strict Covid lockdowns. However, investors expect further market volatility due to domestic policy uncertainties, aggressive global rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation and fears of a global economic slowdown.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.24%, EUR/USD was down 0.38% and USD/JPY was down 0.15%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.90%, and June gasoline is up 0.43%.