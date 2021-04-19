Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 12 cents to $276.17/cwt.
- Select was 3 cents higher to $269.13.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no live sales reported, and 39 head sold dressed for $193.
Concerns about possible increased beef production helped push markets lower Monday. “There is some concern that higher grain prices could encourage increased beef production over the near term and this has sparked a long liquidation selloff,” the Hightower Report said. “Open interest is down to the lowest level since late March.”
Analysts are thinking the cattle market might be oversold after the strong run for boxed beef, and the demand remains strong. “Despite strong demand, cattle trading down for the 8th day in a row,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Market appears oversold – boxed beef prices very strong last week. Today’s slaughter estimated at 118,000 head.”