Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 18 cents to $267.89/cwt.
- Select was down 73 cents to $241.85.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 161 head sold dressed for $230 with no live sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 905 head sold live for $147-150, and 273 head sold dressed for $230-235.
Demand concerns persist in the cattle market “and traders see somewhat ample supply short-term,” The Hightower Report said. “With high gas prices and inflation for basic commodities, short-term consumer demand for higher price beef cuts might be in question.”
Beef exports for the end of June were the lowest week since January, but cumulative sales for the year are the highest on record for this point in July. Currently exports are at 706,100 tonnes, above the five-year average of 567,600.