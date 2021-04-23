 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.46 to $283.77/cwt.
  • Select was down $1.56 to $272.13.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 680 head sold live for $120-122, and no dressed sales.

“The Cattle on Feed Report was considered supportive for the market,” the Hightower Report said. “Placements for the month of March came in at 128.3% of last year which was well below trade estimates at 133.9% of last year and right near the low end of trade expectations. Marketing's for the month of March came in at 101.5% of last year.”

Some traders have concerns that cattle may have reached a top. “Many fear the top may be in for cattle,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Today’s slaughter estimated at 118,000 head. Cash trade lower this week from 118-119. Cash index for April for 21; down 0.80 at 137.53.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Grain market movement is pressuring the feeder cattle market, “thus weighing on live cattle prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash mark…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

With the oversold condition and the strong beef price trend, the market looks set for at least a decent recovery bounce off of Mondays low. “T…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Strength in the beef market and strong consumer demand signals would suggest that the market should find support soon. “However, traders are n…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“Prices are again looking to challenge recent contract highs from Feb in April futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Deferred contracts finish…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News