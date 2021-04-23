Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.46 to $283.77/cwt.
- Select was down $1.56 to $272.13.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 680 head sold live for $120-122, and no dressed sales.
“The Cattle on Feed Report was considered supportive for the market,” the Hightower Report said. “Placements for the month of March came in at 128.3% of last year which was well below trade estimates at 133.9% of last year and right near the low end of trade expectations. Marketing's for the month of March came in at 101.5% of last year.”
Some traders have concerns that cattle may have reached a top. “Many fear the top may be in for cattle,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Today’s slaughter estimated at 118,000 head. Cash trade lower this week from 118-119. Cash index for April for 21; down 0.80 at 137.53.”