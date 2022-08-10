Technical action remains positive, but the short-term supply seems adequate enough given the shift to lowerpriced beef cuts as consumers may also shift to pork and chicken, The Hightower Report said today.
Cattle look to rebound today after live cattle futures were down 25 cents to $1.05 on Tuesday, Al Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.25%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.13%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.05%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.18% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.01%. Stock markets in Europe traded close to the flat line today, as investors avoided making any large moves ahead of the U.S. inflation figures to be released in the session today, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks slid for the second straight session, as Japanese technology stocks tracked overnight losses on Wall Street after “disappointing updates from major U.S. tech firms dented the outlook for the sector,”TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite was down 0.54% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.66%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.33%, EUR/USD was up 0.33% and USD/JPY was down 0.09%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.66 (1.83%), and October gasoline is down 1.17%.